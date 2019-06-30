Vaccination schedule for Hajj pilgrims announced

SRINAGAR: The vaccination schedule was on Saturday announced for the selected Hajj pilgrims for various districts of Kashmir.

Srinagar: The vaccination programme for the selected Srinagar Hajj pilgrims commenced on Saturday at State Haj House Bemina, Srinagar. The pilgrims were inoculated by the expert medical teams for protection from various viral infections and contagious diseases during the pilgrimage.

The vaccination programme for the district shall continue till July 1st from 9 am to 5 pm daily in accordance with the schedule of cover numbers and turn of pilgrims.

The vaccination is mandatory for pilgrims and is being provided free of cost to all the pilgrims.

BUDGAM:The intending hajj pilgrims of District Budgam are hereby informed to attend the vaccination schedule announced by Chief Medical Officer Budgam Tehsil wise on the following days and as per given venues.

Hajj Pilgrims belonging to Chadoora, Nagam, Chareshareef and Pakherpora Tehsils/areas have been asked to report at SDH Chadoora on 30-06-2019 for vaccination. Subsequently pilgrims from Beerwah, Khag, Magam and Narbal Tehsil/areas will report for vaccination at SDH Magam on 01-07-2019.

Pilgrims from Khansahab, Soibugh and Budgam Tehsils/ areas will attend the vaccination schedule at CMO office Budgam on 02-07-2019 and the pilgrims from Chattergam area/Tehsil will report at SDH Chattergam on 03-07-209 for prescribed vaccination.

In addition, any intending pilgrim who may miss the vaccination on the scheduled date shall report on 02-07-2019 in the office of CMO Budgam from 10 am to 4 pm.

KULGAM: The Chief Medical Officer Kulgam issued a tentative schedule for vaccination of Haj pilgrims 2019 of the district from June 30 to July 2.

According to the schedule, pilgrims from block D H Pora will be vaccinated at SDH DH Pora, pilgrims of Yaripora at SDH Yaripora, pilgrims of Block Qazigund at PHC Devsar, pilgrims of Qaimoh block at PHC Qaimoh, and pilgrims from block Kulgam at old Hospital complex Kulgam.

PULWAMA: According to the office of Additional Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, the vaccination schedule for the selected Hajj pilgrims 2019 of the Pulwama is hereby notified.

The pilgrims hailing from Pulwama and Litter blocks will be given the vaccination at old Hospital Complex (CMO’s) office Pulwama and the pilgrims from tehsil Pampore and Kakapora will be given the vaccination at Sub-District Hospital Pampore on July1st.

Similarly, the pilgrims hailing from Tral and Aripal will be vaccinated at the Sub-District Hospital Tral and the pilgrims from tehsil Awantipora will be vaccinated at primary health centre Awantipora on the same date of 1 July 2019(Monday).

Meanwhile, the pilgrims hailing from Rajpora will be vaccinated at the Community Health Centre Rajpora on July 1st.

ANANTNAG: The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Anantnag Saturday informed the vaccination programme for the Anantnag Hajj pilgrims will start from 30th June 2019 at CMO Office (old Hospital complex Janglatmandi) Anantnag.

The programme would be held up till July 4 at the same venue and to get more information about the programme, the interested people are requested to contact CMO’s office.

