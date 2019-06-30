Training programme on girl empowerment concludes at KU

SRINAGAR: A six-day training programme on girl empowerment organised by the Department of Social Work, University of Kashmir (KU) and Samagra Shiksha, J&K, concluded at KU here on Saturday.

The chief guest of the valedictory function was Dr Nisar Ahmed Mir, Registrar University of Kashmir.

Dr Mir said that the trained resources person shall now apply the knowledge and skill gained from the training in the field for the ultimate benefit of society.

He also highlighted the vulnerability of the girl child towards abuse and shared some studies conducted at the global level with the participants.

In his welcome address, Dr Aadil Bashir, Coordinator,Department of Social Work, said that more than 180 participants were trained on different issues like the child sex abuse, mental health, drug addiction, menstrual health etc.

The participants were from 12 districts of the state, including Leh and Kargil.

Earlier, on 24 June, the inaugural function was held at Gandhi Bhawan in which Dr Arun Manhas, Mission Director, Samagra Shiksha, and KU Dean Research, Prof Zaffar Reshi deliberated on the need and importance of conducting such programs.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

