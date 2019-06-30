Renowned Muslim orator appreciates Zaira Wasim’s decision to quit bollywood

Srinagar: Renowned Muslim scholar and notable orator, Mufti Ismail Menk appreciated the Zaira Wasim’s decision of quitting Bollywood.

Menk replied to the post of Zaira Wasim who earlier through a post had declared she had quit bollywood citing religion as a reason and that it was affecting her Imaan.

“May the Almighty bless you, be with you, keep guiding you, protect you, grant you goodness, happiness, contentment, bliss and success in this world and the next & the same for everyone of us. Aameen,” Menk while replying to her post on Facebook wrote.

Earlier, Zaira had said that she made the decision to quit from acting after feeling that her job was interfering into her religion.

