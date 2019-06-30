Police arrests drug peddler, 1.856 KG charas seized

Srinagar: Police in its recent action against drug dealings in North Kashmir’s Handwara district has arrested a drug peddler at a checkpoint and seized 1.852 Kilograms of charas from his possession.

One person identified as Irshad Ahmad Dar son of Nazir Ahmad Dar resident of Aahgam Zachaldara arrested for the drug supply offences has been taken to Police Station Handwara where he remains in custody.

Moreover, another drug peddler identified as Mohammad Yaseen Dar son of Majnoon Dar resident of Aahgam Zachaldara managed to escape from the spot. Efforts are on to nab the accused.

Officers at the checkpoint at Baripora crossing near Handwara market intercepted a sumo bearing registration number JK05B-6056. On checking, 1Kilogram 856 grams of charas was seized.

A case FIR No. 161/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered and initiated investigations in the matter.

Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law.

Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace.

