Militant slain as gunfight rages in central Kashmir’s Budgam village

Srinagar: A militant was killed in a gunfight with government forces in predawn hours in Bugam village of Chadoora area in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

An official said that the gunfight ensued after forces including Army’s 53 RR, paramilitary CRPF and J&K Police’s SOG cordoned off the area over “credible inputs” about the presence of militants in the area.

They said that the hiding militants fired upon the forces during the search operation triggering gunfight.

“One militant has been killed and his body was spotted near the gunfight site while the operation is still underway.”

Meanwhile, authorities have snapped mobile internet services in the district.

