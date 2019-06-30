Masoodi demands all-weather road connectivity

Srinagar: The National Conference leader and member of Parliament, Hasnain Masoodi on Saturday expressed concern over the frequent blockage and accidents on the Srinagar –Jammu national highway and urged the government of India to upgrade the road stretch connecting Srinagar to Jammu on war footing.

The statement said: Masoodi while speaking in the Parliament stated that the 294km road link between Srinagar and Jammu has turned into a deadly death trap for the commuters. He said the stretch of road between Ramban and Banihal is worst hit.

“The up gradation of Srinagar –Jammu national highway does not make any sense unless the stretch of road between Ramban and Banihal is provided with a tunnel. The deforestation and the excessive blasting of the area have made the soil in the hilly terrain very susceptible to landslides. No sooner the area receives precipitation the stretch of road in the area gets blocked either due to shooting stones or massive landslides, often resulting in human casualties,” he said.

The NC leader said the need of the hour calls for having a tunnel in the area. A tunnel in the area besides providing all weather connectivity will help save many precious lives, adding it is highly unfortunate that even after seven decades of state’s accession with the union, it is yet to have an all-weather connectivity with the rest of country.

Masoodi said that the sporadic landslide and mud slides on the stretch also affect the economic activity in the land locked valley.

“Particularly during the winter months, the intermittent blockages on the route create scarcity of essential items in the valley. Today, we refer to the world as global village, but here we live in a place that is yet to have an all-weather route. The frequent blockages on the stretch add to the mounting woes of students, traders and patients who often fail to reach their destinations in the other parts of country. In addition to that, the sporadic impasse on the route affects the tourists inflow to the valley. I urge the concerned ministry to redress the issue as soon as possible,” he said.

