Maoists kill tribal man following kangaroo court verdict

Malkangiri (Odisha): A tribal man was killed allegedly by Maoists in Malkangiri district after a kangaroo court sentenced him to death, a police officer said.

A group of 15 to 20 armed Maoists stormed Kukurukundi village, close to Chhattisgarh, on Friday night and forcibly took away three persons on the suspicion of being police informers, he said.

Though the ‘Praja court’ of the Maoists set free the two others, it “sentenced” Guja Kabasi with death penalty, he said.

The villagers Sunday found the body of the man, identified as that of Guja Kabasi, with his throat slit.

It was found in a forest near the village.

Malkangiri Superintendent of Police Jagmohan Meena said, the district police has sealed the border with the neighbouring state.

“The incident could be the handiwork of Maoists from Chhattisgarh,” he said.

Combing operation has been intensified in the area, the SP said.@PTI

