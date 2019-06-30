Man, his son held for raping and killing two sisters in UP

Muzaffarnagar (UP), A man and his son, who were absconding since 2014, were arrested for allegedly raping and killing two sisters in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, police said Sunday.

Inam and his son Isar were hiding at a village in Ambala in Haryana and were arrested on Saturday, Circle Officer Rajesh Kumar Tiwari said.

The two were carrying rewards of Rs 20,000 each on their arrest, he said.

In July 2014, the two teenage sisters were raped and killed by 12 men. Police had registered a case against all the accused and some of them were declared absconder, the circle officer said. PTI

