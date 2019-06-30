JKPM to launch campaign to support political alternative in State

Srinagar: The Jammu Kashmir Peoples Movement will launch a campaign in the state to educate people regarding the need to support a credible political alternative in the state so that political and economic interests of the people of the State are protected, the statement said on Saturday.

This was decided during the state executive meet held here, it said.

“On this occasion it was decided to expand the state executive in such a manner so that regional and religious diversity of the state is duly reflected in the committee,” it said.

To bring in transparency in the party finances, a committee on finance was constituted to raise funds for the political campaign in transparent manner.

“It was decided to create a mandate committee to seek ground feedback regarding the contesting candidates so that only people with proven integrity and spirit of public service are allowed to contest the upcoming Assembly Elections,” it added.

The state executive announced Faroz Wani as provincial president Kashmir, Advocate Syed Iqbal Tahir as vice president political affairs, Feroze Peerzada as vice president organisational affairs, Chasfeeda Shah as state youth president and media advisor, Iqbal Rather as political Advisor to chairman, president, Advocate Sajad Sheikh as treasurer and chief spokesperson, Uzair Ronga as convener and political advisor to president, Raja Mehmood Iqbal Khan as state secretary, Dr.Ghulam Mustafa Khan as state president tribal affairs and Rufaida Mansoor as secretary women affairs.

Imdad Gazi was nominated as district president Srinagar, Iqbal Rather as district president Bandipora.

The party state executive also announced Khurshid Ahmad Bismil as in-charge Peer Panchal Region.

