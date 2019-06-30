IGP Kashmir, IG CRPF review yatra arrangements

Anantnag: Inspector General of Police Kashmir Swayam Prakash Pani-IPS and IG CRPF Rajesh Kumar-IPS accompanied by DIG South Kashmir Atul Kumar Goel-IPS and SSP Anantnag Altaf Ahmad Khan visited Anantnag and took stock of arrangements put in place for Annual Amarnath Yatra.

IGP Kashmir and IG CRPF held a detailed security review meeting with the officers of police, CAPF and other law enforcement agencies for facilitating synergy, better coordination & communication among forces during the Yatra. They took extensive review of the arrangements put in place to facilitate the smooth & secure movement of Yatries.

They directed the concerned officers to work in close coordination with each other and take all necessary steps so that common commuters do not suffer during the Yatra.

Both the IGs also reviewed the arrangements put in place by different service providers & emphasised on them to take all necessary steps for smooth completion of Yatra.

SSP Anantnag gave them a detailed briefing about the security & traffic arrangements being put in place by police in close coordination with other security agencies for smooth and peaceful yatra.

