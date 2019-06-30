Dr Parvaiz Shah is in-charge principal GMC Srinagar

Srinagar: The government on Saturday appointed Dr Parvaiz Ahmad Shah, HoD Medicine as officiating Principal Government Medical College Srinagar till the post is filled on regular basis.

He will replace in-charge Principal of the medical college Dr Kaiser Ahmad, head of the paediatrics department, who is retiring today from services.

An order issued by the health and medical education department said that Shah will take over charge of the top post in addition to his own duties until the top post is filled on regular basis.

The post fell vacant after the high court quashed the appointment of Prof Samia Rashid as principal GMC Srinagar on March 14 and directed authorities to place relevant records regarding the decision before the State Administrative Council. Later, Dr Kaiser Ahmad Kaul was appointed as the interim principal on May 3 on the court directions.

The controversy over the post started after the petition filed by a senior faculty member, Dr Javed Choudhary contested Dr Samia’s appointment, claiming his right on it by way of seniority.

Dr Choudhary remained a controversial figure after he was indicted in the negligent death of infants at GB Pant Hospital in 2012.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

