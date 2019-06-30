DGP, IG Kashmir visit Baltal, review arrangements

SRINAGAR: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Saturday visited base camps of Baltal, Manigam and pilgrimage starting point at Dumail to review the security arrangements for Amarnath Yatra through the Baltal route.

The DGP was accompanied by IGP Kashmir SP Pani and SSP Ganderbal Mohammd Khalil Poswal.

The DGP held a meeting with officers posted at the Joint Police Control Room, Baltal.

During his meeting, the DGP stressed for better coordination among all agencies for smooth conduct of the yatra. He said that strict adherence to the timings should be ensured for the yatra. Full assistance should be provided to the yatris in need and they should be briefed not to move on the routes not covered under security and beyond scheduled timings, he said.

The DGP wished the officers all the best and asked them to supervise arrangements personally with proper briefing to the deployed personnel in their respective jurisdictions.

The DGP also took a round of the camps and chaired the meeting of commandants of Army, CRPF and ITBP. The meeting at Baltal was also attended by Police Yatra Officer SSP Sanjeev Khajuria, Assistant Police Yatra Officer Abrar Choudhary, SSP JPCR Zahid Malik ,SSP Security Baltal Shri Ravi Kant, Camp Director Baltal Nagender Singh Jamwal and Camp Director Dumail Shri Krishan Lal.

At Manigam, the DGP was received by Principal PTS Manigam Haseeb-ur Rehman and officers of CRPF.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

