Chopper scare for Alwar BJP MP

Alwar: The BJP MP from Alwar had a narrow escape when a helicopter carrying him appeared to have lost control for a while and started rotating in the air before landing in the Rajasthan district on Sunday, police said.

There were strong winds in the morning when the helicopter carrying Lok Sabha MP Balak Nath arrived to land on the helipad in Kotkasim area, 190 km from Jaipur, the police said.

The pilot, however, managed to control the helicopter after it rotated four-five times in the air. The chopper could not land and returned to Delhi, Kotkasim police station incharge Rajkumar said.

Nath later came to Kotkasim from Delhi by road to attend an annual religious programme, an aide of the parliamentarian said. @PTI

