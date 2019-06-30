A year on, no response to LAWDA’s tenders for de-weeding of Dal

Srinagar: While weeds overrun the dying Dal Lake, the Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) is waiting since July last year for response to its tenders, issued thrice including through e-tendering mode, for machines to extract weeds.

The State Administrative Council (SAC) headed by the then Governor NN Vohra, had a year ago in July cleared a project to invite tenders for hiring as well as purchasing new machines to clear the Dal Lake of weeds. The designated authority for upkeep of the lake, LAWDA, floated tenders through the open tender system requiring contractors and firms armed with sufficient infrastructure to weed out lily pads from the lake in a target-oriented manner in a fixed time.

According to the tender documents, specifications were mentioned for required machines which included three weed harvesting machines large in size that could go three meters deep inside water, and three barges.

Vice chairman LAWDA Sajid Hussain told Kashmir Reader that they floated tenders twice through the open tender system but after finding no response, another bid was made through e-tendering, also in vain.

“Till now we have not got any response. It won’t take time to install machines once we receive a bid,” he said.

In absence of the machines, the lake, which has shrink in size due to multiple reasons including encroachments in the past three decades, is choking due to increasing growth of weeds.

Of the lake’s 32 sections, de-weeding process has started only in a few sections, said Hussain, adding that the authority will again be inviting tenders to ensure weeds are removed from the entire lake.

Within the department, however, there is growing demand for revising specifications in the tenders, as it is believed that manual labourers can also do what the specified machines can.

“Specification of machines needs to be changed as they won’t make any significant difference,” said an official, requesting anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

