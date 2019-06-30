46-day Amarnath Yatra begins today

Above 1.5 lakh yatris register for annual pilgrimage

Jammu: The first batch of Amarnath pilgrims are scheduled to leave for Kashmir from here amid tight security on Sunday, a day ahead of the formal commencement of the annual pilgrimage in the Valley.

Over 1.5 lakh pilgrims from across the country have so far registered themselves for the 46-day long yatra, which takes place from the traditional 36-km Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district, officials said.

Hundreds of pilgrims, including sadhus (ascetics), have started arriving in Jammu and are enthusiastic about undertaking the pilgrimage.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu Sanjeev Verma said all necessary arrangements, including security, have been put in place to facilitate the pilgrims and ensure their safety during the yatra, which will be conducted under the surveillance and close coordination of various security agencies.

As many as 2,85,006 lakh pilgrims had paid obeisance at the 3,880-metre high holy cave, housing the naturally formed ice-shivlingam, in south Kashmir Himalayas last year, while the number of pilgrims was 3,52,771 in 2015, 3,20,490 in 2016 and 2,60,003 in 2017.

The yatra is scheduled to end on August 15 coinciding with the Raksha Bandhan festival.

Inspector General of Police, Jammu, MK Sinha said adequate security arrangements have been made all along the yatra route right from Lakhanpur — the gateway to Jammu and Kashmir bordering Punjab — besides base camps, lodgement centres, halting stations and community kitchen sites in view of threat perception.

Though there was no specific intelligence about any plan by terrorists to disrupt the yatra, the security arrangements had been made in view of the present security scenario of the state to foil any attempt by anti-national elements, he said.

The pilgrims will be taken in a convoy to their desired destinations, Pahalgam base camp or Baltal base camp in the valley, to proceed for the cave shrine by foot after night stay there.

PTI

