We are moving in the direction of resolving all ‘outstanding issues’ in Kashmir: Ram Madhav

Srinagar: Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national general secretary Ram Madhav on Saturday endorsed the Home Minister of India Amit Shah’s statement on Jammu and Kashmir and said that Article 370 which provides special status to Jammu and Kashmir has to go lock, stock and barrel.

Newsgathering agency ANI quoted Madhav as saying: “As far as 370 is concerned, our ideological commitment is well known. Article 370 has to go lock stock and barrel as the Home Minister (Amit Shah) clearly mentioned yesterday (in Parliament).”

“Our government is committed to resolving all outstanding issue in Kashmir. We are moving in that direction,” he said, adding that the article was a temporary provision. When it was introduced by former PM Nehru, he himself had said that it was temporary and would erode on its own,” Madhav said.

Madhav while endorsing the statement of Shah said whatever he (Amit Shah) said yesterday in the Parliament is historical truth.The problem in Kashmir is the creation of policies of 1st govt of independent India under Nehru ji. It gave birth to the demand of separate status for J&K. Congress must own responsibility for trouble in J&K.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

