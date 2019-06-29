Video showing Pakistani fans clean stadium post match in England goes viral, won millions of hearts

Srinagar: A video is making rounds on the internet in which some of the Pakistani fans can be seen cleaning the stands at Edgbaston where the Pakistan cricket team defeated the New Zealand by six wickets on last week.

Several media reports said that many Pakistani fans stayed back after the match and were seen collecting the trash from the stands, thus setting an example for the ones who litter.

This attempt the clean the stands has won millions of hearts on internet.

After few defeats and bad performance, Pakistan cricket team returned to winning ways by registering wins against South Africa and New Zealand. Today, the surging Pakistan is looking to sustain momentum Afghanistan.

