Vaccination schedule of Kulgam, Pulwama Hajj pilgrims notified

Srinagar: Chief Medical Officer Kulgam issued a tentative schedule for vaccination of Haj pilgrims 2019 of the district from June 30 to July 2.

According to the schedule, pilgrims from block D H Pora will be vaccinated at SDH DH Pora, pilgrims of Yaripora at SDH Yaripora, pilgrims of Block Qazigund at PHC Devsar, pilgrims of Qaimoh block at PHC Qaimoh, and pilgrims from block Kulgam at old Hospital complex Kulgam.

Meanwhile, according to the office of Additional Deputy Commissioner Pulwama the vaccination schedule for the selected Hajj pilgrims 2019 of the Pulwama is hereby notified.

The pilgrims hailing from Pulwama and Litter blocks will be given the vaccination at old Hospital Complex (CMO’s) office Pulwama and the pilgrims from tehsil Pampore and Kakapora will be given the vaccination at Sub-District Hospital Pampore on 1 July 2019(Monday).

Similarly, the pilgrims hailing from Tral and Aripal will be vaccinated at the Sub-District Hospital Tral and the pilgrims from tehsil Awantipora will be vaccinated at primary health centre Awantipora on the same date of 1 July 2019(Monday).

Meanwhile, the pilgrims hailing from Rajpora will be vaccinated at the Community Health Centre Rajpora on 1 July 2019(Monday).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

