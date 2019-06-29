Tragic and Sobering!

In a tragedy that could possibly been averted, eleven people have died in a road accident along a stretch of the Mughal road. This is a tragedy of alarming proportions given that young people who had much to look forward to in their lives are no more.This deadliest ever accident on Mughal Road exacted the lives of nine girl students, and left three others critically injured after a Tempo Traveller vehicle that was on its way to a picnic spot skidded off the road and fell into a gorge thousand feet deep, in Lal-Gulam area, some 30 kilometers from district headquarters Shopian. Girl students of a computer institute which is based at Surankot area of Poonch district were on a picnic, and according to sources were scheduled to visit Dhobijan, when the accident took place. A total of 18 persons were travelling in the vehicle. This accident, which is not an isolated or a freak one along mountainous stretches of this nature, should and must concentrate minds and all efforts must go into devising mechanisms and measures which prevent and preclude accidents of all magnitudes. This is easier said than done for obvious reasons: one, the terrain is rather treacherous and travelling or driving on these roads is not easy, to say the least. But, one measure that stares us in the face is to actually devise what may be called embankments along treacherous stretches of these roads which can not only cushion the impacts of accidents but also prevent, to a reasonable extent, vehicles falling into gorges. Moreover, what must also be done is devise and implement strict driving rules and regulations that allow for seamless and somewhat safe movement of vehicles on roads of this nature. The rather brief delineation of measures suggested here is merely indicative. Experts in traffic management especially in hilly terrains can actually come up more robust and substantive measures. It is their expertise and experience that must be roped in and then minutely executed to prevent tragic mishaps of this kind. Lives, in the final analysis, are precious and unfortunately the dead cannot be restored to life. The least that can be done for those who have lost their lives on this tragic accident is to pray for them, and be supportive, at a range of levels to their families but what must also be done as a homage is to create conditions in and along these roads that do not lead to repeat accidents. Let those who passed away rest in peace!

