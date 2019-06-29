SMC to initiate action against ‘illegal construction’ on Jhelum banks in Goni Khan Market

Srinagar: Traders Association Goni Khan Srinagar alleged the Srinagar district authorities of turning a blind eye toward the illegal encroachment on the banks of river Jhelum.

The association Friday has sought action against a local landlord for “illegally” constructing a shopping complex on the banks of river Jhelum inside the Goni Khan Market.

A member of the association said that the landlord recently completed a controversial shopping complex and is now preparing to construct another.

He alleged that both the buildings are located on the river banks. “We have apprehensions that all the activities are done on an illegal basis as no official would allow any construction on the banks of river Jhelum.”

Another member of the association said that the Traders Association Goni Khan approached Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) department about the issue.

He quoted a senior official of the district administration saying that the government has not given permission for the construction of the “controversial shopping complexes” in the Market.

The traders said that they have written a letter to the Chief Engineer, I&FC Department apprising him that the landlord is digging inside the premises of the construction site, which could lead to the threat of life and property and also damage already weakened river embankment.

The association members said that they have also sent the images of the “illegal construction” to Jammu and Kashmir Government’s Grievance Cell.

A delegation of the traders has also met Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Ahmed Khan, who assured them that action will be taken if the accused is found guilty.

Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation Khurshid Ahmad Sanai told Kashmir Reader that he has sought a detailed report about the construction and has directed the concerned official to get the work stopped immediately.

“I have sought the file and also called the concerned officials. There is some court direction about the construction,” he said, adding that SMC will take legal recourse. “We will fight it in the court and I have directed the concerned officials to get the work stopped.”

