Remove encroachments on city roads immediately: Div Com to SMC

SRINAGAR: In order to create hassle free movement of vehicles and pedestrians, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan today directed concerned officers to remove encroachments on city roads immediately.

He also directed to take strict action against the violators and booking them as per relevant section of law.

The Divisional Commissioner made these directions while reviewing traffic de-congestion measure taken across Srinagar.

He directed Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) to deploy a dedicated contingent of officials headed by Chief Enforcement officer who will ensure that no encroachment occurs by the street vendors after they are removed. Police will provide necessary support to the SMC as and when required. DC Srinagar shall provide Magistracy to the squads of SMC during anti-encroachment drive.

“SMC will utilize the services of vehicles mounted with loud speakers to create mass awareness for shopkeepers not to display their goods on footpaths and street vendors before initiating any legal action against them. Corporation will also use all formats of media to warn the unscrupulous elements for strict action including confiscation of their merchandise in case of violation of any kind”, Khan further directed.

Strict action will be initiated against the officials of the SMC in case of laxity in removing of street vendors.

SMC will freeze the registration process of new vendors till further orders and police shall initiate action against the unregistered street vendors.

DC Srinagar and SSP Srinagar shall verify the status on ground and furnish a report on weekly basis to Divisional Commissioner Kashmir for further course of necessary action.

The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir stressed on the officers to ensure removal of all bottlenecks immediately for the traffic de-congestion across the capital city.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

