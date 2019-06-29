Rajasthan police files chargesheet against deceased Pehlu Khan for cow smuggling

Srinagar: The Rajasthan Police have filed a chargesheet for cow smuggling against dairy farmer Pehlu Khan, two years after he was allegedly lynched by a mob of self-styled cow vigilantes in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, when he was transporting the cattle to his native village in Haryana, The Hindu reported.

The chargesheet has also named Khan’s two sons and the owner of the pick-up truck in which the cows were transported.

The Hindu on Saturday reported that the chargesheet has been filed under various sections of the Rajasthan Bovine Animal (Prohibition of Slaughter and Regulation of Temporary Migration or Export) Act, 1995, in the court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate in Alwar district’s Behror town.

The chargesheet, filed on May 29, stated that the investigation in the case had been completed and offences under Sections 5, 8 and 9 of the RBA Act had been proved against the accused, Mr. Khan, Irshad and Aarif. It said the offence under Section 6 (transporter to be abettor) of the Act had been proved against the truck’s owner, Khan Mohammed.

Quoting Alwar Superintendent of Police Paris Deshmukh, The Hindu reported that the “complete picture” about the chargesheet had not been presented and he would shortly issue a statement pertaining to the case.

Khan, 55, and his sons were transporting cows, after purchasing them in a cattle fair in Jaipur, to their hometown Nuh in Haryana on April 1, 2017, when they were waylaid near Behror on the Jaipur-Delhi national highway by a mob of cow vigilantes and beaten up with the accusation of smuggling cattle. Khan succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital after two days.

