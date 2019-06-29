Protests rock Magam town against construction of tin sheds at proposed site for public toilet

Srinagar: Massive protests rock Magam town on Srinagar- Gulmarg road on Saturday against the Municipal Committee Magam for “illegal” construction of tin sheds at the site identified for construction of public toilet.

Locals said that the Magam town which is being considered as gate way of Magam is lacking lavatory. To provide a lavatory district administration had proposed to construct one in main town, however, the municipal officials in odd hours started construction of shops.

The local people and shopkeepers today staged a protest against their illegal construction and have accused the municipality of flouting the orders of district administration

They have also accused district administration of not taking any action against the violators despite knowing the facts.

Meanwhile, hundreds of vehicles have stranded along the Srinagar-Gulmarag road.

