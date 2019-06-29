No Biscuits only Healthy snacks at official meetings, says MOHFW, GOI

Srinagar: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has passed the instructions that serving of biscuits through the Departmental Canteens to be dispensed with.

An order issued earlier this week said that hon’ble HFM has desired that healthy snacks only are to be served in official meetings and biscuits are to be avoided.

“Biscuits shall not be dispensed through the Department Canteens and healthy snacks only like Lahiya channa, Khajoor, Bhuna Channa, Badam and Akhrot will be served in official meetings in the department,” an order said.

