Militant killed in Budgam

BUDGAM: A Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant was killed and a civilian sustained bullet injuries in a pre-dawn gunfight between militants and government forces in Checkpora village, on the outskirts of Budgam, on Friday.

Police said that based on “credible inputs” regarding presence of militants in the area, a cordon-and-search operation (CASO) was launched in the night hours in Checkpora.

“After forces zeroed in on the house where the militant had taken shelter, the hiding militant opened fire at the government forces, who retaliated and a gun-battle ensued. A militant was killed subsequently,” a police officer said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Budgam, Amod Ashok Nagpure told Kashmir Reader that a non-local militant affiliated to JeM was killed.

“The militant was affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammad militant outfit and has been identified as Abu Zarar, a foreigner,” Nagpure said.

He added that arms and ammunition were recovered from his possession.

Local sources told Kashmir Reader that the gun-battle started at around 3am after a huge contingent of government forces laid siege to the area.

Within a couple of minutes, a local said, some gunshots were heard, followed by indiscriminate firing. “The firing continued for only ten to fifteen minutes,” he said.

In the morning, witnesses said, youths pelted stones on government forces when they were leaving the area. “The forces resorted to aerial firing and teargas shelling on the protestors,” a witness said.

A civilian, identified in certain reports as Shabir Ahmad, son of Mohammad Ashraf, was injured critically after he was hit by a bullet during the clashes near the encounter site.

He was later shifted to SMHS Srinagar for treatment.

The police in a statement said, “It was a clean operation and no collateral damage took place during the exchange of fire.”

The police statement requested citizens to not venture near the encounter site as it could prove dangerous due to stray explosive materials.

