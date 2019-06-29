Masoodi in Parliament: J&K victim of prejudice since 1947

New Delhi: Member of Parliament from Anantnag, retired justice Hasnain Masoodi of the National Conference (NC) said in Parliament on Friday that the state of J&K had traditionally been meted out with injustice and was a victim of prejudice right from 1947.

“The special status to the state was given to it willing by the constituent assembly of India. The special status or residual autonomy of the state was given to it by the very constitution of India. The subsequent Agreement of 1952 also attested to the special status of the state. Our accession with the union is conditional, and the conditions were put in by the Maharaja himself,” he said.

“However, the unconstitutional arrest of Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah, unconstitutional dismissal of his government, and abrogation of the state’s autonomy has strained our bond with the union and added to the disaffection in the masses. Art 370 of the Constitution is a solemn sacrosanct pledge of the constituent assembly of India to the state of J&K. The need of the hour is to remove anomalies that have crept between the centre and the state. The situation calls for a popular government in the state and a rejuvenated dialogue with all the stake holders,” Masoodi said.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha during the debate on the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment Bill) 2019, Masoodi said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir despite throwing their fate with a secular India had been denied fruits of democracy.

“The party supports reservations for disadvantaged sections of the society, but the fallout of the bill will have its affect on the reservation in jobs that has already been given to people living along LoC (Line of Control). Until now, the people living along the Line of Control were the sole beneficiaries of the reservation, but now they would have to share their reservation quota with the people living along the International Border (IB). Now we would see more people competing for a specific number of reserved seats. This, our party believes, calls for a second look, which I implore should be left to the state legislature to decide upon,” he said.

Masoodi said that the Supreme Court of India had already upheld that any decision on reservation should be an objective one based on thorough statistical account and broad-based study. “In this case the government is persistent on bringing out an amendment which is least objective and won’t prove much constructive towards filling the development gap in the border areas. The matter demands systematic study of statistics, demographics and topography, which unfortunately has got a back seat in this case. The measure is fraught with diverse ambiguities, therefore should principally be left to the state legislature to decide upon,” he said.

Underscoring the need of having an elected government in the state, Masoodi said that having prolonged governor’s rule and president’s rule from 1990 to 1996 did not prove effective towards improving the situation.

“It was only after a representative government led by Dr Farooq Abdullah came in that things started improving. Today we see the gulf between the government and the people of the state increasing. To reverse this trend we ought to have a representative government in the state. Previously after the collapse of PDP-BJP government, we saw how a chance of having a viable government in the state was obstructed in contravention of rules and regulations. The clumsy and hasty decision of slashing governor’s rule in the state was followed by horse trading and other undemocratic activities,” he said.

