Kulgam Blast: Critically wounded person succumbs, toll 2

Srinagar: A person who was injured critically in a mysterious blast when some explosive material went off at Chidder Ban area of Khudwani in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on June 27 succumbed to injuries.

A police officer told GNS that Mohd Abass Bhat son of Abdul Rashid Bhat of Chidder Khudwani breathed his last at SKIMS here in Soura Srinagar this afternoon.

On June 27, a scrap shop dealer died on the spot while as two others Mohd Abass Bhat and Yawar Ahmad were injured seriously in the mysterious blast.

Both the injured were shifted to PHC Qaimoh where from the duo were referred to SKIMS Soura for specialized treatment.

However, Abass succumbed to grave injuries today afternoon in SKIMS Soura.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan had ordered an enquiry into the incident.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Kulgam has been ordered to conduct an Inquiry into the incident and come up with a report within seven days.

Additional District Magistrate, Kulgam (Inquiry officer) shall conduct a magisterial probe into the mysterious blast incident which occurred at Chidder Village of Tehsil Qaimoh in Kulgam District on June 27 (Thursday).

Any person(s) acquainted with the facts of the incident and desirous to depose and record their statements have been asked to appear before the inquiry officer at the ADM’s office in Mini Secretariat Kulgam from June 28 to July 03, 2019 during office hours.

