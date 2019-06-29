J&K elections by end of 2019: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

Reiterates commitment to wiping out militancy

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir may be held by the end of this year.

“In view of Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir, preparations are underway to hold assembly elections by the end of this year,” he said in the Lok Sabha.

Shah moved a statutory resolution in the Lok Sabha on Friday to extend President’s Rule in J&K for another six months. It was the first proposal Shah had moved in the Lok Sabha after being appointed as home minister.

“I want to state this clearly that restoring democracy is the top priority of the BJP-led government,” he said.

“We are committed to eliminating terrorism from its root in the state,” Shah said, adding that the current situation makes it necessary to extend President’s Rule.

“There was always bloodshed in elections in the state but this time elections have taken place for 40,000 posts and there were no reports of death,” Shah said.

“Voting percentage has increased and law and order situation is under control,” he said, adding that for the first time people of Jammu and Ladakh are feeling they are part of the state.

He said the Indian government has resolved most of the issues such as matters related to immigrants of PaK and West Pakistan.

“Now the government is also providing compensation to people if their cattle dies,” he said.

Shah said the government will construct 15,000 bunkers within a fixed time period in J&K.

The Home Minister also moved the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019, to replace an ordinance issued by the previous government.

People living along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir will get benefits of reservation in direct recruitment, promotion, and admission in professional courses on par with those living along the Actual Line of Control (ALoC), according to the bill.

Shah said that as per law, 43 percent reservation is available in the state and under this, 3 percent is for people living along the LoC. The bill provides to extend reservation under this 3 percent to people living along the border.

He said that due to ceasefire violations by the neighbouring country, people particularly students living along the LoC and borders face problems.

“This reservation is not to please anybody,” he said, adding that due to bombardments, people are forced to stay in shelters and students away from schools.

“This will help 3.5 lakh people living in Kathua, Samba and Jammu,” he said.

PTI

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

