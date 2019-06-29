Illegal arms manufacturing unit raided, 1 held in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP): An illegal arms manufacturing unit was raided and 12 pistols and a gun with live cartridges were seized in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, police said Saturday.

An arms unit was raided and a man, Kamil, involved in the illegal supply of arms, was arrested on Friday, Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar said.

In a separate incident, a truck with 700 cartons of liquor worth Rs 35 lakh was seized at Bidoli check-post, police said.

The truck was en route Uttar Pradesh from Haryana, Station House officer Jhinjhana O P Choudhary said.

Two of the three alleged smugglers, Aruj Singh and Jogendra, were arrested, while efforts are on to trace the third smuggler, he said.

The accused had been booked earlier for allegedly smuggling liquor to Bihar from Haryana, Choudhary said. @PTI

