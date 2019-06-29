Govt appoints Dr Parvaiz as in charge Principal GMC Srinagar

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday appointed Dr Parvaiz Ahmad Shah in-charge principal of Government Medical College Srinagar.

Dr Shah is Professor and Head Department of Medicine GMC Srinagar.

An order issued by Additional Secretary Health and Medical Education Department reads: “Consequent upon the retirement on superannuation of Dr Kaisar Ahmed, Principal, Government Medical College, Srinagar on 30.06.2019 (AN), and in the interest of Administration and patient-care, Dr Parvaiz Ahmad Shah, Professor (Head, Department of Medicine), Government Medical College, Srinagar, shall look after the charge of the post of Principal, Government Medical College, Srinagar w.e.f 01.07.2019, in addition to his own duties, till the post is filled up on regular basis.”

