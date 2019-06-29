DU continues with trend of high cut-offs but witnesses shift in courses demanding highest percentage

New Delhi: The trend of high cut-offs are nothing new in Delhi University but what seems to have changed since 2015 is the shift in the courses pegging the highest percentage requirement, the varsity’s official data shows.

While courses like BSc (Hons) Computer Science and B.Com honours witnessed 100 per cent cut-offs before 2015, the last few years has witnessed courses like B.Sc (honours) electronics, BA programme and BA (honours) political science having high cut-offs.

Delhi University announced its first cut-off on Thursday with Hindu College pegging the highest score of 99 per cent for Political Science Honours — a marginal increase over last year.

In 2013, 2014 and 2015, BSc (Hons) Computer Science was the most coveted course seeing 100 per cent cut-offs.

The “100 per cent cut-off” for students seeking to study computer science at Acharya Narendra Dev, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee colleges had raised many eyebrows in 2014.

Similarly, the 100 per cent cut-off for computer science at Ram Lal Anand College in 2013 and for B.Com (Hons) at the Shri Ram College of Commerce in 2011 had also sparked a major outcry.

In 2015, the College of Vocational Studies and Indraprastha College for Women announced 100 per cent cut-off in their first list for admission to BSc (Hons) Computer Science.

However, after 2015, no Delhi University college has kept the ceiling at 100 per cent in the first cut-off list for admission to undergraduate courses.

In 2016, the highest cut-off for the academic session was announced by Ramjas college at 99.25 per cent for B Com Honours.

Similarly in 2017, the highest cut-off was 99.66 per cent for BSc (Hons) Electronics in SGTB Khalsa College.

In 2018, the highest cut-off was 98.75 per cent for BA (programme) in Lady Shri Ram College.

This year, 3,67,895 candidates had registered on the varsity’s admission portal till June 22 — the last day for registering, with 2,58,388 making payments. It was a decline from 2,78,544 registrations last year.

According to the data, 84,021 female candidates and 68,457 male candidates applied for admission under the unreserved category.@PTI

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

