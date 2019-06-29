Drug peddler arrested in Handwara, Charas recovered

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday said that is arrested a drug peddler at a checkpoint in Handwara district of north Kashmir and seized 1.852 Kilograms of charas from his possession.

“One person identified as Irshad Ahmad Dar son of Nazir Ahmad Dar resident of Aahgam Zachaldara was arrested for the drug supply offences and has been taken to Police Station Handwara where he remains in custody,” a police spokesperson said in a statement.

Moreover, another drug peddler identified as Mohammad Yaseen Dar son of Majnoon Dar resident of Aahgam Zachaldara managed to escape from the spot. Efforts are on to nab the accused, he said.

“Officers at the checkpoint at Baripora crossing near Handwara market intercepted a sumo bearing registration number JK05B-6056. On checking, 1 Kilogram 856 grams of charas was seized.”

A case FIR No. 161/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered and initiated investigations in the matter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

