BJP ready for elections: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: Minister of State (MoS) in the Prime Minister’s Office, Jitendra Singh, on Friday said that the BJP was ready for assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir but the decision will be taken by the Election Commission after considering security issues.

Participating in the debate on a resolution seeking Lok Sabha’s approval to extend President’s Rule in J&K for another six months, Singh said, “Some political parties accuse the BJP that it does not want assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir… We respect the Election Commission and it was the decision of the EC to not conduct assembly elections due to security related issues,” he said.

He said that parties which did not participate in panchayat and municipal elections were talking about automony of the state.

He also opined that if India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, had allowed Vallabh Bhai Patel to handle the Jammu and Kashmir situation, the history of the state would have been different.

“Nehru thought that he knew Jammu and Kashmir better than Patel…. Otherwise, the history of Jammu and Kashmir would have been different,” he said.

Claiming that militancy was on its way out, Singh said, “We are going through the last phase of militancy in Kashmir.” He added, “I am making a serious allegation before I conclude but I have no hesitation in doing so: there is a vested interest in Kashmir in the continuation of militancy.”

“Intellectual terrorism”, he said, was causing as much harm as the gun in Kashmir.

“Those who seek the aid of terrorism for political gains are liable to be consumed by the same terrorist,” he said.

Also participating in the debate, Poonam Mahajan of the BJP said that Jawaharlal Nehru committed a historical blunder by taking Kashmir issue to the United Nations.

She also said that for the first time in recent memory there was no protest or curfew when Home Minister Amit Shah visited Kashmir two days ago.

Recalling that Modi as the organisation secretary of BJP had hoisted the Indian flag at Lal Srinagar’s Lal Chowk, Mahajan said, “Kashmir will be heaven only under the Modi government.”

Hasnain Masoodi of the NC said that since 1951, autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir was demolished by successive Union governments, “brick by brick”.

Masoodi urged the government to conduct assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir without any delay.

Rahul Shewale of the Shiv Sena said that the Congress did not want to solve the problem of Kashmir.

Danish Ali of the BSP said that “in order to expand our political base we are deviating from the real issues of Jammu and Kashmir.”

PTI

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

