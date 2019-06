Indore: BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, arrested for assaulting civic body official in Indore, gets bail on Saturday.

He was on June 26 arrested for attacking a civic body official with a cricket bat, after a heated argument over a demolition drive.

A video of the assault went viral on social media, after which police filed an FIR against Akash Vijayvargiya and 10 others.

