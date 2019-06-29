Amarnath Yatra: First batch of yatris to leave from Jammu tomorrow

Jammu: The first batch of Amarnath Yatra will be leaving for Srinagar on Sunday from Bhagwati Nagar based Yatri Niwas base camp, in Jammu, amid tight security arrangements.

The pilgrims will leave in a fleet of State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC) buses.

Troops of CRPF have been deployed around the Yatri Niwas Bhawan along with security wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Security gadgets, frisking equipment are installed besides CCTVs at the venue to keep a check on every movement.

The CRPF teams and health department ambulances will also accompany the pilgrims all along the Jammu-Srinagar highway. (Agencies)

