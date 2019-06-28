UN drops Kashmir from ‘regular report’ on situation of Human Rights

The United Nations has dropped Kashmir in its regular update report on the situation of human rights around the world for the first time in three years.

According to a report that emanated from Geneva headquarters of the World Body, The News reported that it is being delayed due to ‘intense pressures’ and international politics, the UN officials and international diplomats at the headquarters contented.

A combined group of Kashmiri youth from the region has reached the headquarters, the report said.

Altaf Hussain Wani, leader of the delegation at UNHCR has expressed hope that it’s a delay but hopefully not for long. A prominent member of the delegation Ahmed Qureshi has termed it as a symbolic setback.

Qureshi who is executive director YFK-International Kashmir Lobby Group said that the oral update by the High Commissioner sets the global agenda on rights issues, and the world watches it closely.

He said that scrapping Kashmir suddenly after being in the top UN rights agenda for three years is a matter of concern. The delegation is hopeful that an update on Kashmir could be undertaken by the UN rights monitors “soon”.

