The Ecological Cataclysm

Peer Shaista Shakeel

Kashmir has a unique geo physical setting. It is an amalgam of mesmerizing beauty and sturdy topography. It has a well established demarcation mechanism. But it is a main focus of natural disasters too. That is where tragedy erupts. The geographical position puts Kashmir at the center of the natural calamities. The mishandling of the natural resources reinforces environmental upheaval.

An increasing trend in the Kashmir valley is that we are blindly in the race of constructing bigger estates putting our environment at stake. Our valley is highly prone to earthquakes. In fact, it is classified in a seismic zone V that is referred to as high damage risk one. There are various seismic coefficients that need to be considered while constructing residential or commercial buildings. But none of the rules are followed. What we follow is our empty pride and greed.

Another detrimental trend prevalent in the region is the conversion of agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes like construction of residential and commercial establishments. This unplanned conversion has impacted agricultural and economic strength of our J & K relentlessly. We have trampled flora and fauna and we call it prosperous strategies. It has unleashed the waves of the ecological imbalances. Despite various legislations and ban on the construction on the agricultural land, the practice is continuing unabatedly. Though the government remains questionable to the public for its failure to stop this inclination, we as a society need to responsible too. Our rivers and lakes are choked. They are breathless. They are dead. We need to think about the judicious use of natural resources. What is good and what is bad need to be separated. A healthy discourse needs to be ignited about the creation of sustainable development in the state. We need to act; otherwise nature will act in a more brutal style. There will be no mercy. That will be a bigger ecological tragedy.

—The author is a teacher and can be reached at: Shaistamasoodi32@gmail.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

