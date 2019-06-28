Srinagar records dip in mercury, heat wave intensifies in Jammu

Jammu: The heat wave conditions intensified in Jammu on Friday as the maximum temperature settled at 42.4 degrees Celsius– 4.7 notches above season’s average and the highest in the last two weeks, a MET department official said.

The maximum temperature in the city marked an increase of 2.4 notches compared to previous days 40.2 degrees Celsius, forcing many to remain indoors.

Jammu had recorded the season’s highest day temperature on June 10 when the mercury had touched 44.4 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature also marked a slight increase compared to the previous night and settled at 25.8 degrees Celsius, which is almost normal during this part of the season, the spokesperson said.

Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Reasi district, was the second hottest place with a high of 39.6 degrees Celsius and a low of 12.3 degrees Celsius.

The summer capital Srinagar, on the other hand, continued to experience pleasant weather as the mercury recorded a dip following rain which lasted for several hours on Thursday evening.

The city recorded a high of 27.7 degrees Celsius (2.9 degrees below normal) and a low of 11.9 (5.4 degrees below normal), the spokesperson said.

