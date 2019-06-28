Shah leaves instructions: ‘zero tolerance’ for militancy, honour for policemen

Visits slain SHO Arshad Khan’s home, hands wife appointment letter for govt job

Srinagar: Hailing the government forces for bringing about a marked improvement in the security scenario in Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday directed them to stamp out militancy and funding of militancy in J&K.

Chairing a top-level security meeting at the SKICC in Srinagar, before departing for New Delhi to end his maiden two-day visit to J&K, Shah ordered for “zero tolerance” towards militancy and continued strict action against militancy funding.

Briefing media about the meeting, Special Secretary (internal security) AP Maheswari alongside J&K chief secretary BVR Subrahmanyam said that the home minister called for enforcing rule of law in the state.

Maheshwari said that the home minister praised the state police for its role in anti-militancy operations and ordered for “commemorating the martyrdom of policemen in their hometowns/ villages in an appropriate manner each year”.

Shah also called for naming prominent public places after slain policemen and added that he would review periodically the performance of the state on multiple fronts, Maheshwari said.

During the security review, security agencies shared their future plans about dealing with militancy and briefed the minster about their actions in the last one year. But discussions revolved about further improvements to be made for restoring peace and normalcy in the state.

The meetings in Srinagar were attended by the Governor, Union Home Secretary, all four Advisors to the Governor, the Chief Secretary, senior officials of the state and central governments, and senior officers of security agencies and the armed forces.

Early in the morning, Shah visited the residence of slain Station House Officer Arshad Khan in Srinagar’s Balgarden and assured the family of all possible help from the government. Khan fell to bullets alongside five CRPF soldiers on June 12 in a militant attack that took place on Anantnag’s bustling KP road.

Shah met Khan’s parents Mushtaq Ahmed Khan and Mehbooba Begum, his wife, brother, and children Uhbaan (five years) and Daamin (18 months) and handed her wife an appointment order for a job in J&K government. On his official Twitter handle, Shah lauded Khan saying, “The entire nation is proud of Arshad Khan’s valour and courage.”

