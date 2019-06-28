Reflections from Pristine, Beautiful Keran: Where Nature Meets Humanity

Javaid Hussain Lone

In the month of March, 2017, I was transferred to High School , Kundian(Keran) for discharging my duties under the guidelines of 3rd zone transfer policy. I tried my best to get rid of it either on one pretext or on the other ,but as encouraged by friends I withdrew my application for cancellation back and with determination set out for Keran. On reaching high school Keran, I was accorded a warm welcome by staff members and locals(which puzzled me) .Many villagers frequently visited me to offer shelter without any compensation.

l later on came to know about their kind gestures and hospitability based on firm faith in Allah’s reward for serving strangers. Hospitability is the reflection of generosity for which these people should be on the front page of humanity. We were served with heavy breakfasts including homemade butter, honey of reared bees and chapatties. In the months from March to May they consume natural vegetables like ‘Logdoo’, ‘Kunji’ and ‘Shelie’, which when prepared properly have no comparison in terms of taste. To my discovery, these derelict people don’t lay stress on acquiring worldly possessions like we do ,but their goal is only to earn livelihoods in order to fulfill their basic needs like clothes, food and shelter.

Waterfall from steep , lush evergreen forests, beautiful vegetation and flowers, flow of streams with high pitch and the sweat songs of birds make visitors feel in the lap of nature. In a real sense, these inhabitants having closeness with wilderness and being its preservers deserve every kind of facility.

From Kundian at about one kilometer is a beautiful site where one completely loses oneself amid enormous beauty, was known to be a village”Khudian” till late 1992.What a piece of land that had been discovered in the plain at a hill top! This village consisting of about eighty houses was completely gutted by fire.

Main Keran from Kundian is eight kilometres away where , I with my colleagues used to spend our holidays in watching closely the beauty around Kishan Ganga river.

One day as per routine i visited Kishan-Ganga at Keran, I meditated and watched their movements across fresh green waters of Kishan-Ganga and thought about the juvenility of river, freedom of birds, but restrictions of mankind.

—The author can be reached at: javidlone987@gmail.com

