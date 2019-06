Srinagar: The villagers of Warpora Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday staged a protest demonstration against the shortage of drinking water in the area.

Witnesses said that the protesters blocked the Sopore-Bandipora road to press in for their demands.

Later a police team reached the spot and assured the protesters that they will forward their demands to higher officials.

The protesters dispersed peacefully.

