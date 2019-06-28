Police identifies militant killed in Nowgam encounter as foreigner

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday said militant killed in a gunfight with the government forces in Nowgam area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district was a foreigner.

The slain militant was affiliated with Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) outfit and has been identified as a foreigner, namely Zarar.

“#Budgam #encounter update: From the #incriminating materials recovered, the killed #terrorist has been identified as #foreigner from #Pakistan namely #Zarar who was affiliated with #proscribed #terroroutfit #JeM. Arms & ammunition recovered. Case registered,” police said on Twitter.

The gunfight broke out Friday morning after the government forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Gund Checkpora area of Nowgam area of Budgam district.

The authorities have also suspended the internet services in Budgam district.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

