No civilian killed in surgical strikes by Indian troops across LoC

Srinagar: No civilian was killed in the surgical strikes carried by Indian troops across the Line of Control (LoC), Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said in Lok Sabha.

According to media reports, quoting Union Home Minister that his government had changed the approach of dealing with terrorism and was attacking its roots in Pakistan.

“Our government did air strike and surgical strike. The record should be clear before the public. No civilian was killed in these strikes,” Shah was quoted as said.

Shah also said: “We know that terrorism in Kashmir is from Pakistan. We went to their territory and attacked the roots of terrorism.”

