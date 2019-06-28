Militant’s body found in Bijbehara

Another arrested in injured condition

Srinagar: A militant was arrested in an injured condition while another militant’s body was found in the orchards of Sirhama village of Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thursday, police said.

Reports said that the slain has been identified as Aadil Rehman Dass, a resident of Waghama village. He was found dead on a hill in Sirhama.

The arrested militant has been identified as Arif Ahmad, a resident of Fatehpora in Anantnag district.

Police in a statement said that the “body of one active terrorist was recovered from the orchards in Bijbehara area while another injured terrorist was arrested by a joint team of police and security forces from the area.”

The police said that the body of Adil Dass has been handed over to his family after completion of the medico-legal formalities.

The injured Arif Hussain Bhat has been taken into custody and admitted to hospital, police said, adding that a case has been registered in this regard and further investigation is going on.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

