Masoodi pitches for completion of Banihal-Qazigund tunnel

Seeks intervention of Civil Aviation Ministry to check Delhi-Srinagar airfares

New Delhi: National Conference MP Hasnain Masoodi Thursday pitched for early completion of Banihal-Qazigund road tunnel.

Speaking during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Masoodi, NC legislator from Kashmir’s Anantnag constituency, said Kashmir is cut off from India every month for at least 10-12 days and demanded an early completion of the Banihal-Qazigund Road Tunnel to ensure that commuting becomes convenient.

Stating that tickets on the Delhi-Srinagar route are costlier than that of Delhi-Dubai, Masoodi also sought intervention of the Ministry of Civil Aviation to ensure that air fares remain in check.

Meanwhile, as CPIM member A M Ariff sought to read out his speech from his phone, BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy said the House should come out with a bulletin on how to use advanced technological devices like iPad.

To this Speaker, Om Birla said a bulletin would be issued.

—PTI

