Gunfight rages in Budgam village

Srinagar: A predawn gunfight erupted between government forces and militants in Chekpora village of central Kashmir’s Budgam district in the jurisdiction of Nowgam Police Station on Friday.

The gunfight ensued following a massive search operation by a joint team of army’s 50 RR, SOG of J&K Police and paramilitary CRPF against inputs about the presence of militants in the area, reports said.

As the forces zeroed in on the house where militants were suspected to be hoding, the miilitants fired on the forces triggering a gunfight.

The exchange of fire was going on when this report was being filed.

