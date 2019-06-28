Budgam gunfight: Bullet hits 30-year-old in abdomen during clashes

Srinagar: A 30-year-old old youth was injured critically after he was hit by a bullet during clashes near the encounter site at Chekpora village in Budgam district of central Kashmir on Friday.

One militant was killed in a gunfight with government forces in the village in a predawn gunfight.

Soon after the news about the killing of the militant spread, local youths took to streets and pelted government forces with stones. The forces, witnesses said, lobbed tear smoke shells, fired pellets and bullets to disperse the protesters.

During the clashes, one youth, identified as Shabir Ahmad son of Muhammad Ashraf and resident of Chekpora suffered bullet injuries while three others suffered minor injuries, reports said.

Ahmad was rushed to SMHS hospital in Srinagar for treatment. Reports quoting doctors at the SMHS hospital said that Ahmad has sustained a bullet injury in his lower abdomen.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

