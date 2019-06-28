Body recovered from gunfight site in Budgam village

Srinagar: One body has been recovered from the gunfight site in Chekpora village in central Kashmir’s Budgam district. The village falls in the jurisdiction of Police Station Nowgam.

Sources said that the firing has stopped and a body of a militant has been recovered. “Search operation underway.”

They said that the identity of the slain militant is being ascertained.

The gunfight ensued in the predawn hours following a massive search operation by a joint team of army’s 50 RR, SOG of J&K Police and paramilitary CRPF against inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

As the forces zeroed in on the house where militants were suspected to be hiding, the militants fired on the forces triggering a gunfight.

Meanwhile the authorities have snapped the mobile internet services in the area.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

