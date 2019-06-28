Back to Village: Kulgam admin celebrates success stories

AHARBAL, KULGAM: Administration in south Kashmir’s district administration Kulgam Thursday concluded the week-long ambitious flagship ‘Back to the Village’ Programme—with celebrating success stories of the region and taking a pledge to revamp district.

“We are progressing and we are marching on a path of development and prosperity,” Deputy Commissioner, Kugam, Shamim Ahmad Wani said. “Back to the Village Programme really proved a facilitator in reaching out to the several far-flung areas of the district,” he said.

On the concluding day of the programme, the Deputy Commissioner sought feedback from the officers about the success of the Programme. He said that officials should make a regular visit to all these places and bring peoples grievances to the fore and address them on priority.

Young entrepreneur, Sabreena of Akran village of Devsar constituency, said that under the programme they have received immense feedback from the government officials regarding several schemes. Sabreena, who runs her diary farm in the area—has been able to provide employment to eight persons—two among them are her brother. She said that it wasn’t possible to embark on the journey of entrepreneurship and start a diary-farm without the help and assistance of the district administration. “Deputy Commissioner and Chief Animal Husbandry have given us enough reasons to laud them for all their help and assistance,” she said.

Progressive farmer and horticulturist, Abdul Hameed Ganai from Taimlu village said that Back to Village programme has given an opportunity for hundreds of farmers and growers like him, to raise their concerns with the government.

“I must thank Government. But at the same time I would like to express to the government that we need more focus and pro-grower policies in the Horticulture sector in the State,” he shared during a meeting with the officials at Taimlu village. “We are an economy driven by these sectors and all we need to focus on such sectors like Agriculture, Horticulture, Sericulture,” he said.

Another grower, Aijaz Ahmad, who hails from the Chawalgam area of the district, said that government’s ambitious outreach ‘Back to the Village’ programme has struck a chord between civil admin and people

Another young female agriculturist, Bushra Farooq said that “Women are progressing so much despite so many odds in Kashmir and Kulgam district in particular. In next ten years, they will be way ahead than their male counterparts. Many girls are actually backed and supported by their fathers and they are bringing laudable changes on the ground.” She said. “I must extend my wholehearted thanks to the district administration for believing in us and giving us an opportunity to start our ventures without any fail,” she said.

Giving details of the week-long programme, Deputy Commissioner, Kugam, Dr Shamim Ahmad Wani said that the Back to the Village Programme really proved a facilitator in reaching out to the several far-flung areas of the district.

“Almost all areas have been covered and despite many odds in the district, people have been highly cooperative and supportive,” he said. “This is a wonderful initiative and I must tell you that this has really helped us to reach out to the public at large at their doorsteps,” Wani said.

He said that the people across the district might be facing several issues concerning to the development, health, hygiene water and sanitation. Our officers would be documenting their demands and grievances which would guide us in formulating the district plan and address peoples concerns on priority.”

He said that the feedback obtained during the exercise will help the government in assessing and subsequently tailoring the various central and state government schemes to improve delivery of village-specific services.

Pertinently, the Jammu and Kashmir government recently launched its ambitious outreach programme, ‘Back to the Village’, as part of which bureaucrats and senior officials are directed to spend the next 36 hours in different panchayats, gathering feedback from people on development of their areas. The outreach initiative is primarily aimed at energising the 4,483 panchayats and directing development efforts in rural areas through community participation and to create in the rural masses an earnest desire for a decent standard of living.

The eight-day programme, from 20-27 June, is being organised across all panchayats of the state. Under the ‘Back to the Village’ programme, government officers will be spending two days and one night in different panchayats. During their stay, they are being hold meetings with elected ‘panches’ and ‘sarpanches’, hold ‘gram’ (village) and ‘mahila sabhas’ (women assemblies) in addition to other grassroots level interactions.

The programme is aiming to involve people of the state and government officials in a joint effort to deliver the mission of equitable development across all our rural areas.

