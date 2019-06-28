‘Back to Village’ campaign concludes on notes of hope

People seek early redress of issues projected

SRINAGAR: The week-long ‘Back to Village’ flagship outreach programme of the Government concluded Thursday across the Kashmir division during which designated officers reached out to people in all the Panchayat halqas to assess their development needs, inform them about welfare schemes and take their feedback for socio-economic transformation of rural areas.

The programme primarily aimed at energising the 4,483 Panchayats of the State and directing development efforts in rural areas through community participation in a joint effort to deliver the mission of equitable development across all the rural areas.

In Srinagar, the weeklong rural outreach programme ended with high hopes for redressal of developmental grievances recorded across 21 Panchayat halqas of Srinagar, an official spokesman said.

The Panchayat halqas where the programme marked its culmination were Lasjan-B of Srinagar block and Theed-B and Faqir Gujree-A of Harwan block where outreach activities started yesterday amid large public participation.

Assistant Director Information Abdul Ahad Bhat, the designated officer for Panchayat Halqa Theed B held various Gram Sabhas, while Deputy Secretary, Ideel Saleem held public interaction at Lasjan Srinagar.

In Baramulla, various Panchayat halqas were covered on the eighth day of ‘Back to Village’ programme, covering all 402 Panchayat halqas.

District Development Commissioner Dr G N Itoo inspected the PHE’s water supply mechanism in Ferozpora Nallah.

At Drang, DDC inspected the Hydro Electric Power Project (HEP) and reviewed its functioning. The project has the plant capacity of 10 MW with machine capacity as 3.33 MW. DDC also visited the ethnic tourist destination being developed at Drang under the centrally sponsored Prime Minister’s Development Programme (PMDP).

In Budgam, evoking massive people’s participation, ‘Back to Village’ concluded across the 296 Panchayat blocks.

Out of 296 Panchayat Halqas, 80 Panchayat halqas were covered under first phase of the programme while as 74, 84 and 58 Panchayat Halqas were covered during the second, third and fourth phase of the programme respectively across the district.

On the concluding day, Commissioner/ Secretary, Labour and Employment, Saurabh Bhagat, besides holding number of interactions session at Shiekhpora Panchayat Halqa of Budgam also conducted inspections of various institutions in the area.

In Ganderbal, on the concluding day of the programme, visiting officers held Gram Sabhas at various Panchayat halqas in the district during which inaugurations and inspection of different development projects was also conducted.

In Kulgam, on the final and concluding day of the programme, the Deputy Commissioner Shamim Ahmad Wani sought feedback from field officials about the success of the Government-Public interface initiative.

In Pulwama, Principal Secretary Home Shaleen Kabra listened to public grievances and demands at High School Lethpora which was organised for two halqas- Jawbara and Lethpora.

District Development Commissioner Syed Abid Rashid and ADC Awantipura Muhammad Ashraf Hakak accompanied the Principal Secretary on the occasion.

During the interaction, villagers projected their demands regarding road infrastructure, power, drinking water, upgradation of school education infrastructure and other basic amenities.

The Principal Secretary called for formation of Social Audit Committees so that Panchayat representatives can keep a track of funds for the better development of villages.

He also directed Tehsildar and BDO to identify 20 kanals of land for construction of sports stadium in Lethpora.

During the public interaction programme, it was informed that Rs 1 crore budget has been allotted for Lethpora A, Rs 85 lakh for Lethpora B and Rs 84 lakh for Barsoo village for the year 2019-20.

In Kakapora village road to hospital was also inaugurated at the concluding day of the programme.

In Shopian98 Panchayat halqas falling under 9 blocks of Shopian, Zainapora, Chitragam , Hermain, Kanjuillar, Keller, Imamsahib, Kaprin and Ramnagri were covered by the 98 visiting officers nominated by the Government. During the programme scores of Gram Sabhas, as well as Women’s Gram Sabhas, were held.

Locals also projected issues regarding implementation of PM Fasal Bima Yojana, old age pension, PM Jan Aarogya Yojana. They also demanded better connectivity of roads from Shopian to Srinagar and installation of street lights on the main roads.

The visiting officers during the programme listened to the grievances of the people and suggestions and assured them that all their genuine demands will be taken with the concerned authorities and will be full filled at an earliest.

In Anantnag, the programme concluded with enthusiasm and synergy in all the 70 Halqas of the five blocks namely Shahabad, Verinag, Hiller Vesso and Qazigund.

In Bandipora, the designated officers discussed measures to further boost developmental scenario and strengthening of Panchayati Raj System in their assigned panchayat halqas. Issues of public importance and devolution of powers to panchayats besides implementation of welfare schemes formed part of these interactions.

